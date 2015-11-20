Nyrstar appoints former Trafigura employee as finance chief

BRUSSELS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Belgium’s Nyrstar, the world’s largest producer of zinc, said on Monday it had appointed a former employee of its largest shareholder, Trafigura, as its chief financial officer with immediate effect.

Christopher Eger will take over from incumbent Heinz Eigner with immediate effect, Nyrstar said, though the latter will remain with the company until the end of the year to assist with the handover.

Farringford N.V., a unit of Trafigura, owns a 20 percent stake in Nyrstar, according to Reuters data.

A year ago, Nyrstar ousted its Chief Executive Officer Roland Junck in a move which analysts said hinted at Trafigura seeking more influence at the company.

Eigner, the CFO now being replaced, said at the time he was keen to take over from Junck, but Nyrstar later appointed Bill Scotting, the former head of ArcelorMittal’s mining division.

Trafigura said in a separate statement it was approached by Nyrstar about appointing Eger, who previously worked at as a senior member of its M&A team. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Mark Potter)