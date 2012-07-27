FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nyrstar profit slips a fifth in tough market
July 27, 2012 / 4:38 AM / in 5 years

Nyrstar profit slips a fifth in tough market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 27 (Reuters) - Belgium’s Nyrstar, the world’s biggest producer of zinc, said core profit fell by a fifth, hit by a tough economic environment and weak metal pricing, and maintained its guidance despite a production warnings from a key supplier.

Its first-half underlying core profit slipped 22 percent to 111 million euros, missing 120 million euros expected on average by six banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.

At the start of July, Finnish miner Talvivaara said it will miss its full-year production guidance. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)

