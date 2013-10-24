FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nyrstar cuts 2013 zinc mining guidance
October 24, 2013 / 5:27 AM / 4 years ago

Nyrstar cuts 2013 zinc mining guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Nyrstar, the world’s largest producer of zinc, on Thursday said it would mine less zinc in concentrate than previously expected, due to operational problems at two of its mines in the United States and Canada.

The group said it would now mine 265,000-280,000 tonnes of zinc in concentrate in 2013, down from its previous guidance of 300,000 to 340,000 tonnes.

Nyrstar repeated its guidance to produce 1.0 - 1.1 million tonnes of zinc metal in its smelters in 2013.

The group said it expected the challenging trading environment to continue into the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
