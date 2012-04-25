FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Nyrstar industrial issues cut zinc output by a fifth
April 25, 2012 / 5:45 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Nyrstar industrial issues cut zinc output by a fifth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Zinc production falls 19 pct

* Hit by strikes, technical stoppages

* Reiterates full-year zinc guidance

* Peru mine milling ops closed (Adds details, background)

BRUSSELS, Apr 25 (Reuters) - Belgium’s Nyrstar (NYR.BR), the world’s biggest producer of zinc, said production of the metal fell 19 percent in the first quarter, hit by strikes and maintenance work at its sites.

It on Wednesday said production of the metal, used in batteries and to protect against corrosion, fell to 258,000 tonnes, but it reiterated its expectations of producing about 1.1 million tonnes over the full year.

It said its Balen smelter was hit by national industrial action and an unplanned closure in the first quarter, while temporary technical issues impacted its Clarksville and Hobart operations.

It added that its Coricancha mine in Peru received a suspension order from the Peruvian mining authority, but this would not have a material impact on the company’s financial performance.

Nyrstar said it had been asked to temporarily cease milling operations at the site possibly until late in the second quarter in relation to storage and planned movement of mine dumps to a new facility. (Reporting by Ben Deighton; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

