MRI Trading interested in bidding for Nyrstar's zinc deal
March 5, 2013 / 3:05 PM / in 5 years

MRI Trading interested in bidding for Nyrstar's zinc deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Commodity trading firm MRI said on Tuesday it is interested in bidding for an exclusive deal to buy zinc from world No. 1 producer Nyrstar that may be worth about $700 million a year.

“MRI Trading AG is indeed very interested in bidding,” a spokeswoman for the company said.

Commodities trading houses Trafigura and Louis Dreyfus have also said they are interested in the Nyrstar zinc offtake deal.

Glencore is the current holder of the offtake deal for 350,000 tonnes a year of Nyrstar’s European zinc. Scrapping the deal was a condition to getting EU approval for Glencore’s takeover of Xstrata. (Reporting by Susan Thomas and Silvia Antonioli; editing by James Jukwey)

