Nyrstar weighs short-term financial support for Talvivaara
November 15, 2013 / 9:42 AM / 4 years ago

Nyrstar weighs short-term financial support for Talvivaara

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Belgium’s Nyrstar, the world’s largest producer of zinc, is considering short-term financial support for stricken Finnish miner Talvivaara , which provides it with some zinc concentrate, the group said on Friday.

“If there’s a way we can provide support, and it could be short-term financial support within the realms of the contract, associated to the contract, then we could look at that,” investor relations manager Jaideep Thatai said.

Talvivaara, battered by falling nickel prices and a slew of production problems, said on Friday it would file for a court-supervised overhaul of the group, warning it otherwise risked bankruptcy. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

