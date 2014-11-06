FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nyrstar says plans to work with trustee on Talivaara Sotkamo bankruptcy
#Bankruptcy News
November 6, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Nyrstar says plans to work with trustee on Talivaara Sotkamo bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Nyrstar SA :

* Update on the zinc streaming agreement with Talvivaara

* Talvivaara Sotkamo Ltd announced today that it has applied for bankruptcy under Finnish bankruptcy act

* Intends to work closely with bankruptcy trustee upon appointment, and is continuing to work proactively with key stakeholders to determine best approach forward

* Company’s zinc streaming agreement with Talvivaara Sotkamo Ltd is guaranteed by parent company Talvivaara Mining Company Plc

* In event that streaming agreement is eventually terminated, no material operational and financial impact is anticipated on company

* Company will continue to offer operational support to Talvivaara Sotkamo Ltd during this process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

