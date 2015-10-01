FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NYSE Arca says earlier quoting issue resolved before open
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2015 / 1:31 PM / 2 years ago

NYSE Arca says earlier quoting issue resolved before open

Chuck Mikolajczak

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange said it experienced an outage on Thursday with its NYSE Arca exchange for over an hour, which was later resolved before normal trading began.

The exchange, a unit of Intercontinental Exchange Inc , said Arca experienced an issue quoting Tape A and Tape B symbols starting at 4:45 a.m. ET (0845 GMT) and was resolved at 5:55 ET (955 GMT).

Tape A handles trades on NYSE-listed stocks while Tape B handles trading on regional exchanges such as BATS Global Markets

On July 8, the New York Stock Exchange was forced to suspend trading for several hours due to an internal technical issue. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.