FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NYSE adds performance-based bonus to CEO's pay
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2012 / 11:00 PM / 6 years ago

NYSE adds performance-based bonus to CEO's pay

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - NYSE Euronext added a performance-based incentive to the employment agreement of its chief executive worth up to $6 million a year following its failed $7.4 billion merger with Deutsche Boerse, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The operator of the New York Stock Exchange earlier reported that its CEO, Duncan Niederauer, received $9.09 million in total compensation last year, up from $7.06 million in 2010.

The exchange’s compensation committee said it added incentives to retain Niederauer at a critical time following the NYSE’s failed tie-up with Deutsche Boerse. European regulators blocked the deal in February, citing antitrust concerns.

Niederauer’s 2011 pay package included $1 million in base salary, a $2.75 million bonus, $4.68 million in stock awards, and just under $665,000 in other compensation.

The company said the new employment agreement with Niederauer adds a performance-based share award worth up to $6 million per year through 2015.

If the exchange matches the return of the S&P 500 over a three-year period, the annual bonus is worth $3 million. The bonus can rise as high as $6 million if NYSE shares beat the index return by 1 percent or more.

Niederauer can still get 75 percent of the share award if the NYSE’s performance falls below the S&P 500’s return by 25 percentage points, but below that, the bonus is forfeited.

The new agreement also doubles Niederauer’s potential severance pay to two times his annual base salary plus a bonus if he is terminated without cause or if he leaves for “good reason.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.