NYSE drops proposal to flag 'aberrant' trading in ETFs -regulators

NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange has withdrawn a proposal that would have allowed it to flag “aberrant” pricing of exchange-traded funds, according to a filing this week.

The exchange in late January dropped a request with federal regulators that would have let it discourage traders and market-data companies from relying on ETF prices “that the exchange determines to be inconsistent with the prevailing market,” the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in a filing Thursday.

NYSE’s Arca exchange is a primary listing and trading venue for the $3 trillion global ETF market, and it has been scrutinized closely for its response to a lopsided trading session last summer. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)