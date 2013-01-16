NYSE CEO Niederauer: Euronext 'not for sale'

* NYSE CEO: Euronext may be spun off in IPO, but not sold

* Euronext sale possible at right price-sources

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Euronext, the operator of the Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon stock exchanges, may be spun off in an initial public offering, but it is not up for sale, the chief executive of NYSE Euronext said on Wednesday.

Chatter that Euronext could be spun off from NYSE quickly surfaced after IntercontinentalExchange Inc made an $8.2 billion bid for the New York Stock Exchange operator in December.

“That asset is not for sale,” Duncan Niederauer, the NYSE CEO, told Bloomberg Television.

“We have communicated to regulators that we are thinking about separating the continental assets of Euronext into a stand-alone European regional champion and the regulators initially seemed to be supportive of that. That is the plan, there is no other plan being considered,” he said.

Three sources close to ICE told Reuters last week the Atlanta-based exchange operator would consider a sale of Euronext for the right price.

Robert Greifeld, CEO of Nasdaq OMX Group Inc, said Nasdaq would definitely consider bidding for Euronext if it came up for sale.

He said if Euronext were to become available, it likely would not be until sometime in 2014, as it would take several months for the ICE-NYSE deal to close and then the two companies would have to begin integrating.