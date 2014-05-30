FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Another NYSE executive to leave company -WSJ
May 30, 2014

Another NYSE executive to leave company -WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - New York Stock Exchange executive Joseph Mecane is set to leave the company during its rapid integration with IntercontinentalExchange Group, the Wall Street Journal said, citing sources. (r.reuters.com/vyb79v)

The news follows a week after the IntercontinentalExchange announced that NYSE chief executive Duncan Niederauer would leave the company in August, six months ahead of his scheduled retirement.

Atlanta-based derivatives market and clearing house operator ICE bought NYSE Euronext for more than $10 billion and completed the acquisition in late 2013.

NYSE Euronext said in October Chief Financial Officer Michael Geltzeiler and General Counsel John Halvey will leave the company shortly after its sale to IntercontinentalExchange.

A NYSE spokesperson declined to comment on the news, saying the company does not “comment on rumor or speculation.”

Mecane was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for NYSE’s U.S. Markets from UBS Investment Bank in May 2008. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; editing by Andrew Hay)

