NYSE Euronext CFO, two others to leave after ICE merger

Oct 15 (Reuters) - NYSE Euronext said its chief financial officer Michael Geltzeiler and two other executives will leave the company shortly after the closing of its proposed merger with IntercontinentalExchange Inc.

John Halvey, NYSE’s general counsel, and Philippe Duranton, the global head of human resources, will also depart. The executives will receive termination payments. ()

NYSE announced in December that it was being bought by Atlanta-based derivatives market and clearing house operator ICE in a deal valued at about $10.6 billion.