UPDATE 1-NYSE Euronext CFO, general counsel to leave after ICE merger
October 15, 2013 / 12:12 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-NYSE Euronext CFO, general counsel to leave after ICE merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* CFO Geltzeiler to join ADT Corp

* NYSE Euronext’s global HR head will also quit

* Departing execs to receive termination payments

Oct 15 (Reuters) - NYSE Euronext said Chief Financial Officer Michael Geltzeiler and General Counsel John Halvey will leave the company shortly after its sale to IntercontinentalExchange Inc.

The departing executives, who also include the exchange’s global HR head, will receive termination payments, NYSE Euronext said in a regulatory filing.()

NYSE is being bought by ICE, the Atlanta-based derivatives market and clearing house operator, in a deal valued at about $10.6 billion.

Geltzeiler, who has worked with NYSE for five years, will join home-security company ADT Corp as CFO in November, ADT said on Monday.

Shares of NYSE Euronext closed at $44.49 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. They have risen more than 6 percent in the last three months.

