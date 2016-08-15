FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
NYSE sees double-digit Asian IPOs through 2017, with focus on tech
#Funds News
August 15, 2016 / 1:45 AM / a year ago

NYSE sees double-digit Asian IPOs through 2017, with focus on tech

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) sees Asian technology companies driving a revival in new listings and expects double-digit IPOs through the end of 2017 from the region, the exchange's global head of capital markets said in an interview.

New listings should start picking up pace in the next months after a slow first half of the year, said Garvis Toler, who is finishing up a trip to Asia with stops in Japan, Indonesia, Hong Kong and mainland China.

"If that number was in the double digits in the next year and half it wouldn't be surprising at all," Toler told Reuters.

"I would absolutely say technology is where the greatest interest is coming from," he added. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Steve Garton of IFR; Editing by Denny Thomas and Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
