FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Scott Cutler to step down as NYSE's head of listings
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 3, 2015 / 10:17 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Scott Cutler to step down as NYSE's head of listings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange, owned by the Intercontinental Exchange, said its global head of listings, Scott Cutler, is leaving the exchange after about eight years in the role.

NYSE also named Garvis Toler global head of capital markets, effective March 23.

Toler is currently the global head of sales and equity capital markets at Dealogic, a Carlyle Group-owned provider of content and technology services to the financial industry.

He has also held senior positions at index provider MSCI Inc , RiskMetrics Group and independent research provider CFRA.

John Merrell, who has held leadership positions in the NYSE listings team since 2008, will be responsible for the exchange’s listed company relationships. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.