FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NYSE resolves issue in processing quotes in 250 securities
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 27, 2012 / 5:41 PM / 5 years ago

NYSE resolves issue in processing quotes in 250 securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange has resolved a brief interruption in processing certain market quotes and trades in about 250 different securities, NYSE Euronext said in a statement.

The exchange said the interruption began at 11:06 a.m. EST and was resolved at 11:19 a.m. EST. The problems concerned “away” market quotes and trades, which refer to orders for NYSE securities placed at other exchanges.

Symbols affected included Sprint, American Express and Blackstone Group.

The NYSE is operated by NYSE Euronext.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.