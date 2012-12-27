NYSE resolves issue in processing quotes in 250 securities

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange has resolved a brief interruption in processing certain market quotes and trades in about 250 different securities, NYSE Euronext said in a statement.

The exchange said the interruption began at 11:06 a.m. EST and was resolved at 11:19 a.m. EST. The problems concerned “away” market quotes and trades, which refer to orders for NYSE securities placed at other exchanges.

Symbols affected included Sprint, American Express and Blackstone Group.

The NYSE is operated by NYSE Euronext.