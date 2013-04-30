FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NYSE reports 44 pct profit rise on derivatives gain
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2013 / 6:50 AM / 4 years ago

NYSE reports 44 pct profit rise on derivatives gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK/PARIS, April 30 (Reuters) - NYSE Euronext, which is being bought for $8.2 billion by IntercontinentalExchange Inc, reported a 44 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, as European derivatives trading volumes gained.

The Big Board parent said its net income was $126 million, or 52 cents a diluted share, compared with $87 million, or 34 cents a share, a year earlier.

Stripping out one-time items, such as costs related to the exchange operator’s takeover by ICE and a $10 million stock incentive plan related pre-tax charge, net income was 57 cents a share. Analysts had been expecting 56 cents a share on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.