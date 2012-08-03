FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 3, 2012 / 7:10 AM / 5 years ago

NYSE net income falls 20 pct on trading losses

Luke Jeffs

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - NYSE Euronext, the transatlantic exchange, booked a 9 percent drop in net revenue and a 20 percent fall in net income for the second quarter, driven by losses across its three main business lines.

The transatlantic exchange said on Friday that second-quarter net revenue was $602 million, versus $661 million last year, while net income was down to $128 million from $160 million in 2011.

Derivatives trading at the group was down 15 percent at $182 million, share trading was off 8 percent at $300 million and technology revenue was flat at $119 million for the quarter.

NYSE, which failed in its planned $7.4 billion merger with Deutsche Boerse less than six months ago, plans smaller technology deals to help the group deliver $1 billion of tech revenues within three years.

