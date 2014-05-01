New York Stock Exchange to pay $4.5 mln to settle SEC charges

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange and several of its affiliates will pay a $4.5 million penalty to settle civil charges over what U.S. regulators say were repeated failures to comply with exchange rules and federal laws.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that NYSE engaged in a series of different business practices that either violated rules or were conducted without having a rule in place to permit such activity.

The exchange operator and an affiliated routing broker are settling the charges without admitting or denying the allegations. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Bill Trott)