NYSE says short interest down 2.2 pct in mid-October
October 26, 2015 / 8:50 PM / 2 years ago

NYSE says short interest down 2.2 pct in mid-October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange fell 2.2 percent in the first half of October, the exchange said on Monday.

As of Oct. 15, short interest fell to about 18.033 billion shares, compared with 18.433 billion shares as of Sept. 30.

Investors who sell securities “short” borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

