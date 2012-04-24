FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYSE short interest up in early April
April 24, 2012 / 8:41 PM / 5 years ago

NYSE short interest up in early April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange rose 2.3 percent in early April, the exchange said on Tuesday, suggesting an increase in bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of April 13, short interest rose to about 12.9 billion shares, compared to 12.6 billion shares as of March 30.

Investors who sell securities ‘short’ borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

