FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NYSE to eliminate "stop orders" from February
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 17, 2015 / 11:46 PM / 2 years ago

NYSE to eliminate "stop orders" from February

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Investors will not be able to make “stop orders” and “good till cancelled orders” on the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE MKT from Feb. 26, the exchange said, as it looks to reduce risks during choppy trading.

A “good till cancelled order” is valid until an investor cancels it or the trade is executed, while a “stop order” allows an investor to buy or sell a stock when it exceeds a particular price.

On Aug. 24, people had standing “stop orders” that they thought would protect them, but the shares crashed through the “stop orders” and investors were automatically sold out of positions at prices well below where their “stop order” stood.

All existing "good till cancelled orders" and "stop orders" residing on the NYSE book will be canceled, NYSE said on Monday. (bit.ly/1j6vYIc)

“We expect our elimination of stop orders will help raise awareness around the potential risks during volatile trading,” NYSE spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Trevor Hunnicutt in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.