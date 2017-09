NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange said on Thursday that the nearly four-hour trading halt on the exchange on Wednesday was due to a technical problem that stemmed from new software that was rolled out the previous evening.

The unit of Intercontinental Exchange Inc said the problem caused communication issues between NYSE customers and the exchange’s trading units, which led to the decision to suspend trading. (Reporting by John McCrank, Editing by Franklin Paul)