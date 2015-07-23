FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NYSE, Nasdaq plan to back up each other's closing auctions
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 23, 2015 / 1:37 AM / 2 years ago

NYSE, Nasdaq plan to back up each other's closing auctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said on Wednesday that they are working on a framework that will allow them to back up each other’s closing auctions if they are interrupted by a technical glitch.

Earlier in July, the NYSE was forced to suspend trading for several hours in the biggest outage to hit a U.S. financial market in nearly two years.

“We look forward to working with the industry and the SEC to implement this resiliency plan for the public markets on behalf of investors,” NYSE president Tom Farley said in a statement.

Nearly all U.S. trading is done electronically, and the NYSE outage again raised questions about the robustness of the technology at exchanges after a raft of major glitches in recent years.

Both exchanges will file proposals with the Securities and Exchange Commision (SEC), laying out a clear plan. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.