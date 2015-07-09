FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Software update may have triggered NYSE trading halt - Bloomberg
July 9, 2015 / 3:13 AM / 2 years ago

Software update may have triggered NYSE trading halt - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - A computer malfunction that forced the New York Stock Exchange to suspend trading for more than three hours on Wednesday probably stemmed from a software update that went awry, Bloomberg reported, citing two people briefed on a preliminary review.

The New York Stock Exchange, a unit of Intercontinental Exchange Inc, reopened at 3:10 p.m. EDT (1910 GMT) after being halted shortly after 11:30 a.m. EDT. NYSE said the outage was due to an internal technical issue and not the result of a cyberattack. Other exchanges were trading normally.

The NYSE must now verify the cause and report its conclusions to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which will use those findings to investigate whether any violation of rules occurred, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1LXzuAY)

Reuters could not immediately reach the NYSE and the SEC for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

