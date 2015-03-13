FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nasdaq options exchanges briefly declare 'self-help' against NYSE AMEX
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

Nasdaq options exchanges briefly declare 'self-help' against NYSE AMEX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - Nasdaq OMX Group Inc said on Friday that several of its operated exchanges briefly declared “self-help” against the NYSE AMEX options exchange.

Self-help, which occurs when an exchange is dealing with internal problems processing trades and needs to send orders through alternate venues, was declared by Nasdaq OMX PHLX, Nasdaq OMX BX Options and Nasdaq Options Market at about 10:46 a.m ET (1446 GMT) against the NYSE Amex.

NYSE Amex Options said in a market status alert that live orders except those classified as ‘good-til-canceled,’ would be canceled. The Nasdaq exchanges revoked the self-help declaration at around 11:14 a.m. ET (1514 GMT).

NYSE Amex Options is one of the two U.S. options exchanges run by NYSE, the other being NYSE Arca Options. (Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.