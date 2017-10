March 13 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered NYSE Euronext’s long-term issuer credit rating and senior unsecured debt rating to A from A-plus on Wednesday.

The company’s long-term and short-term ratings remain on watch with negative implications, pending its acquisition by IntercontinentalExchange.

S&P said the rating downgrade is because of NYSE Euronext’s weaker credit metrics.