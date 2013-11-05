FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYSE Euronext posts 21 percent rise in third-quarter profit
November 5, 2013 / 8:00 AM / 4 years ago

NYSE Euronext posts 21 percent rise in third-quarter profit

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - NYSE Euronext reported a 21 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, as revenues at its cash trading and listings business increased.

The New York Stock Exchange parent, currently in the middle of a $10 billion-plus takeover by IntercontinentalExchange Inc , said net income was $131 million, or 53 cents a diluted share, compared with $108 million, or 44 cents a share, a year earlier.

Analysts had been expecting 55 cents a share on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

