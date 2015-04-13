Week Ahead in New York: April 13, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Monday, April 13

9:30a.m. - A trial is scheduled in a long-running lawsuit by Mitre Sports International Ltd accusing HBO of libeling it in a 2008 episode of “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” by falsely portraying the company as employing child labor in the manufacture of soccer balls in India. The trial is before U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan. The case is Mitre Sports International Limited v. Home Box Office, Inc., Southern District of New York, No. 1:08-cv-9117. For Mitre: Lloyd Constantine of Constantine Cannon and Namita Chadha of Chadha & Company. For HBO: Stephanie Abrutyn of HBO.

