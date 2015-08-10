FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in New York: Aug. 10, 2015
#Westlaw News
August 10, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in New York: Aug. 10, 2015

Daniel Wiessner

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here is a look at some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

11 a.m. - The National Football League and the players union are scheduled to appear at a settlement conference in the litigation surrounding New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s four-game suspension stemming from the “Deflategate” scandal. The league has asked U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan to affirm its decision to suspend Brady, one of the game’s top quarterbacks, while the union has requested that Berman vacate it. The case is NFL Management Council v. NFL Players Association, Southern District of New York, No. 1:15-cv-5916. For the NFL: Stacey Eisenstein and Daniel Nash of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld. For the union: Jonathan Amoona of Winston & Strawn. For Brady: Andrew Tulumello of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1f3cHW8

