Week Ahead in New York: Aug. 10, 2015

Wednesday, Aug. 12

11 a.m. - The National Football League and the players union are scheduled to appear at a settlement conference in the litigation surrounding New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s four-game suspension stemming from the “Deflategate” scandal. The league has asked U.S. District Judge Richard Berman in Manhattan to affirm its decision to suspend Brady, one of the game’s top quarterbacks, while the union has requested that Berman vacate it. The case is NFL Management Council v. NFL Players Association, Southern District of New York, No. 1:15-cv-5916. For the NFL: Stacey Eisenstein and Daniel Nash of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld. For the union: Jonathan Amoona of Winston & Strawn. For Brady: Andrew Tulumello of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.

