Week Ahead in New York: March 2, 2015

Monday, March 2

9:30 a.m. - Closing arguments are scheduled in the trial of Abid Naseer, a Pakistani man accused of providing material support to al Qaeda. If convicted, Naseer faces up to life in prison for an alleged plot to bomb a shopping center in Manchester, England. The case is before U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie in Brooklyn. The case is USA v. Medunjanin et al, Eastern District of New York, No. 1:10-cr-0019. For the prosecution: Assistant U.S. Attorney Zainab Ahmad. For Naseer: James Neuman.

