NZ Oil & Gas Ltd buys stake in exploration permit
October 10, 2012 / 9:10 PM / 5 years ago

NZ Oil & Gas Ltd buys stake in exploration permit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand Oil and Gas Ltd has taken a minor stake in a deepwater exploration permit, the company said on Thursday.

NZO said it had taken a 6.667 percent stake in the exploration located off the Taranaki coast on the west coast of the North Island.

It said it had bought the stake from Global Resource Holdings, LLLP and Randall C Thompson LLC, and would pay $9.5 million in three installments.

Other partners in the permit are Anadarko, with 50 per cent and Hyundai Hysco with 33.333 per cent.

