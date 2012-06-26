TEXT-NZ Oil & Gas says Kupe reserves may be revised up

(The following statement was released by the company)

WELLINGTON, June 27 - NZOG (New Zealand Oil & Gas Ltd) has this morning received from the Operator of the Kupe gas and oil field, Origin Energy, the preliminary results of a reserves review.

This preliminary information suggests that the estim ate of remaining Kupe reserves may need to be further increased.

The information supplied today will be independently assessed by NZOG and by the other Kupe joint venture partners, with the intention of reaching an agreed position by mid July, when a detailed announcement will be made.