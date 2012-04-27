FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ Refining Ltd placed on trading halt ahead of project vote
April 27, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

NZ Refining Ltd placed on trading halt ahead of project vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - Trading in the operator of New Zealand’s only oil refinery, NZ Refining Ltd, was halted on Friday ahead of a meeting to vote on a major expansion in the facility.

A shareholder meeting of the company is being held to consider a NZ$425 million ($346 million) project to increase production, range of products, and improve margins.

Shares in New Zealand Refining last traded steady at NZ$2.75. So far this year it has edged down about 1 percent against a gain of more than 7 percent for the benchmark index .

Gyles Beckford

0 : 0
