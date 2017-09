WELLINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - NZ’s Briscoe Group Ltd

* Sales for 9 months to Oct 27 +6.17 percent on year ago

* Homeware sales + 5.94 pct, sports goods + 6.65 pct

* Same store sales for the nine month period +4.24 pct

* Briscoe confident will beat last year’s net profit of NZ$30.47 million

