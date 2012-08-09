NZ's Steel and Tube year profit falls

WELLINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand steel products maker Steel and Tube Ltd. reported a 23 percent fall in full year profit on Thursday, and said it expected subdued trading activity in the near term.

The company said net profit after tax for the year to June 30 was NZ$13.1 million ($10.7 million) compared with NZ$17 million for 2011.

Analysts expected a profit of around NZ$13.4 million.

Steel and Tube said in February it expected the second half of the just ended financial year should match or slightly better the first half’s NZ$6.4 million profit.

It declared a dividend of 6.5 cents per share, compared with 5.5 cents last year.

Shares in Steel and Tube, 50 percent owned by Australia’s Arrium Ltd, closed at NZ$2.13. So far this year the stock has traded flat, compared to a near 10 percent gain in the benchmark NZX-50 index. ($1=NZ$1.23)