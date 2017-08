WELLINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand's stock exchange NZX Limited has appointed Mark Peterson as its permanent chief executive, it said on Monday.

Peterson joined the company in 2015 as head of markets, and been acting CEO since January.

Former chief executive Tim Bennett announced in October that he was stepping down at the end of 2016 after four years in the role. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; editing by Susan Thomas)