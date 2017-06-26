UPDATE 1-NZX plans to scrap junior markets NXT and NZAX
WELLINGTON, June 27 New Zealand's stock exchange NZX said on Tuesday it will likely fold its two junior equity markets into the main bourse after they failed to attract companies.
WELLINGTON, June 27 New Zealand's stock exchange NZX said on Tuesday that it was planning to carry out a review that would likely result in merging its three equity markets into one.
NZX said in a statement that its exchanges aimed at smaller companies - NXT and NZAX - were not meeting the needs of those firms and should be combined with its key market - NZSX - into a single board.
The provider would start its formal review and consult with companies in the third quarter of 2017, but did not say when a final decision would be made. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield, editing by G Crosse)
WELLINGTON, June 27 New Zealand's stock exchange NZX said on Tuesday it will likely fold its two junior equity markets into the main bourse after they failed to attract companies.
* Appoints Greg Pawson to position of chief executive officer