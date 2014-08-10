RPT--NZX H1 profit rises

WELLINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand stock exchange operator NZX Ltd reported an 8.3 percent rise in first half profit on Monday, as strong financial markets and new listings lifted revenue.

The company said profit after tax for the six months to June 30 was NZ$6.97 million compared with NZ$6.43 million in the same period last year.

The company declared an unchnaged dividend of 3 cents a share.

NZX said it expected further revenue growth from new listings, and was looking at possible acquisitions in the funds management sector.