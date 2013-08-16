UPDATE 1-NZX to resume trade at 0345 GMT after quake

(Adds trading to resume)

WELLINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand stock exchange operator NZX Ltd said trading would resume at 0345 GMT on Friday after it had been suspended after a strong earthquake shook the capital Wellington and the centre of the country.

There have been no reports of injury or significant damage.

The magnitude 6.2 quake was felt over much of the centre of the country, and was centred at the top of the South Island at a depth of 8 km.

Air and rail services were being suspended while officials checked tracks and runways for damage.

There were also widespread power outages across the north of the South Island. There was no specific threat of a widespread tsunami, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

New Zealand has been hit by a string of quakes since a shallow, 6.3 magnitude tremor devastated the South Island’s Canterbury region in 2011, killing nearly 200 people and levelling Christchurch, the country’s second largest city.