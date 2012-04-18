FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2012 / 6:20 AM / in 5 years

Russian real estate firm O1 Properties eyes London IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s real estate investment company O1 Properties said on Wednesday it was planning to tap London stock market by running an initial public offering of its global depositary receipts (GDRs).

A market source told Reuters that the company was planning to hold a roadshow from May 1.

Morgan Stanley, VTB Capital and UBS Investment Bank will act as joint global coordinators of the listing, O1 said.

GDR‘s, which will represent O1’ ordinary shares, will be offered by the company itself along with its main shareholder O1 Group Limited. (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh, editing by Katya Golubkova)

