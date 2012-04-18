FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
O1 Properties seeks to raise over $400 mln in IPO - sources
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 18, 2012 / 7:10 AM / 5 years ago

O1 Properties seeks to raise over $400 mln in IPO - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - - Russian real estate investment company O1 Properties, which on Wednesday announced its intention to float in London, plans to raise at least $400 million from the initial public offering (IPO), two financial market sources told Reuters.

O1 Properties said earlier on Wednesday that it was to float on the London stock Exchange via an initial public offering of global depositary receipts (GDRs).

A market source told Reuters earlier that the firm planned to hold a roadshow from May 1. GDRs, a proxy for O1’s ordinary shares, will be offered by the company itself along with its main shareholder O1 Group Ltd.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.