FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
O1 Properties to start IPO premarketing Weds-sources
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 17, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 5 years

O1 Properties to start IPO premarketing Weds-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW April 17 (Reuters) - Russian real estate developer O1 Properties is to start pre-marketing for its planned initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday April 18, according to one source close to the deal and two financial market sources.

The company has been planning an IPO in the first half of 2012, sources previously told Reuters, targeting around $500 million to invest in Moscow’s booming commercial property market.

O1 Properties, set up by former directors at Moscow brokerage Otkritie, owns multi-purpose sites used for offices, restaurants and other leisure activities around the Russian capital. The group is owned by Boris Mints, also co-owner of Otkritie, Kommersant newspaper reported last year.

O1 Properties declined to comment.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.