FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia O1 Properties set price $11-$13/share in IPO
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
May 1, 2012 / 7:25 AM / 5 years ago

Russia O1 Properties set price $11-$13/share in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 1 (Reuters) - Russian real estate investment company O1 Properties on Tuesday announced a price rage of $11-$13 per share for its initial public offering in London, aiming to raise approximately $425 million via the sale.

The IPO would be Russia’s biggest since fertiliser group Phosagro raised $538 million in London just before equity markets slumped last July.

Morgan Stanley and VTB Capital are acting as joint global coordinators of the offering. Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment Bank and VTB Capital are acting as joint bookrunners, and UniCredit Bank as the co-lead manager of the offering.

“The proceeds of the offering to O1 Properties will be used principally for the funding of two secured acquisitions of yielding Class A business centres in Moscow and repayment of borrowings,” the company said in a statement.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.