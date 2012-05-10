UPDATE 1-Russia's O1 Properties postpones London share offer

* Postpones deal citing adverse market conditions

MOSCOW, May 10 (Reuters) - Russian real estate investment company O1 Properties said on Thursday it was postponing its London share flotation due to adverse market conditions.

The initial public offer, which could have raised about $425 million for investments in Moscow’s booming commercial property market, is the first flotation to be pulled in London this year, after a spate of postponements last year as the euro zone crisis deepened.

“The offering has attracted significant interest from international investors. However, we decided not to proceed with the IPO against the backdrop of current market conditions,” Chairman and Chief Executive Dmitry Mints said in a statement.

The company earlier this month announced a price range of $11-$13 per share for the IPO, eyeing a valuation of between $977 million and $1.08 billion and proceeds of about $425 million.

The IPO would have been Russia’s biggest since fertiliser group Phosagro raised $538 million in London just before equity markets slumped last July.

Morgan Stanley and VTB Capital were acting as joint global coordinators of the O1 Properties offering. Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment Bank and VTB Capital were joint bookrunners, with UniCredit Bank the co-lead manager.

O1 Properties, which owns mixed-use sites including offices round the Russian capital, had intended to use the money raised to fund two business centres in Moscow and to repay debt.

“We will continue to execute our focused business strategy and thereby achieve sustainable growth, guided by prudent cash flow and balance sheet management, as well as high corporate governance standards,” Mints said on Thursday.

FEW IPOS

“There’s no doubt it’s a difficult backdrop right now,” said a London-based banker.

Other listings in the works in Europe were being put together very slowly and any deal with punchy pricing would struggle, he added.

Europe has produced few initial public offerings this year after a complete shutdown of the market at the end of 2011, as euro zone debt worries deepened.

But momentum had slowly been picking up, after sizeable IPOs for Swiss DKSH and Dutch cable operator Ziggo in Zurich and Amsterdam were well received in March.

In London, after several deals were postponed last year, Russian oil producer Ruspetro got its IPO away in January.

After markets improved in the first quarter of 2011, helping investment bank earnings in trading and advisory pick up, worries about the strength of the Spanish banking sector flared up again in April, spooking investors.

“We may consider returning to the equity markets and launching an IPO at another time in the future,” Mints said in the statement.