Russia's O1 Properties postpones London IPO
May 10, 2012 / 4:40 PM / in 5 years

Russia's O1 Properties postpones London IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 10 (Reuters) - Russian real estate investment company O1 Properties confirmed it has decided to postpone its London initial public offering, citing what it called adverse market conditions.

“The offering has attracted significant interest from international investors. However, we decided not to proceed with the IPO against the backdrop of current market conditions,” Dmitry Mints, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of O1 Properties, said in a statement.

A financial market source and a source close to the deal told Reuters earlier on Thursday the company, which aimed to raise about $425 million in the IPO, intended to postpone the placement.

“We may consider returning to the equity markets and launching an IPO at another time in the future,” Mints said in the statement.

