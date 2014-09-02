FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech O2 sees improving revenue trend in residential contracts in H2
September 2, 2014

Czech O2 sees improving revenue trend in residential contracts in H2

PRAGUE, Sept 2 (Reuters) - O2 Czech Republic expects a gradual improvement of the revenue trend in its residential contract segment in the second half of the year, it said on Tuesday in its half-year report.

The telecoms group reiterated guidance that it planned capital expenditures up to the same level invested in 2013 and said it planned to reach 90 percent of the Czech population with fast mobile 4G LTE networks by the end of the year. (1 US dollar = 21.1590 Czech crown) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)

