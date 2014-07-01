FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech PPF buyout of O2 CR shares does not raise stake above 90 pct
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 1, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

Czech PPF buyout of O2 CR shares does not raise stake above 90 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, July 1 (Reuters) - Czech investment group PPF said on Tuesday a buyout offer to minority shareholders of O2 Czech Republic did not raise its stake above the level which would trigger an additional offer to buy out minority interests.

PPF acquired a 65.9 percent stake in O2 Czech Republic earlier this year and launched a buyout offer at a price of 295.15 crowns per share in May, which expired on Monday.

It said in a news release it would disclose the exact number of shares acquired at a later date after evaluating all acceptance notices.

Under the law, the level requiring an additional buyout offer is 90 percent of a company’s stock. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.