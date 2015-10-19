UPDATE 1-Czech O2 to start buyback, pay dividend, raise debt

(Adds shares, analyst and company comment, details)

PRAGUE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Telecoms firm O2 Czech Republic plans to pay between 90-110 percent of its profit to shareholders and buy up to 10 percent of its shares.

Future dividends had been a matter of uncertainty for shareholders and Monday was the first time the company, majority-owned by Czech billionaire Petr Kellner, detailed its policy.

The firm said that cost cuts led to a forecast-beating 41 percent year-on-year jump in third-quarter net profit to 1.4 billion crowns ($58.73 million).

Shares in Czech O2 jumped in early trading, rising almost 3 percent to their highest level since the company spun off its large infrastructure assets into a separate firm in June to focus on fixed and mobile voice, data and television services.

They were up 0.4 percent at 233.50 crowns at 0809 GMT.

Revenue dipped 0.3 percent to 9.33 billion, below the average forecast of 9.35 billion in a Reuters poll.

“Overall we have been able to stabilize our revenue and increase net profit. We intend to distribute it in full to our shareholders in dividends,” Chief Executive Tomas Budnik said in a statement.

The telecoms company also said it was planning to sharply raise its leverage ratio to as much as 1.5 times net debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to rebalance its capital structure, taking advantage of low interest rates. Net debt is now at 0.3 times EBITDA.

O2 said its share buyback programme would start in January and last up to five years. It can buy as much as 10 percent of its stock, or stock worth 8 billion crowns under the plan.

Komercni Banka analysts said this represented around two thirds of O2’s free float. “We consider the results and dividend policy as a positive signal for shares, which should grow (due to this),” the bank said in a note to clients.